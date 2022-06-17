is I3-3750K to i7-7700K a useful upgrade ?

honegod

when I built my current computer in 2017 I was on a limited budget and did not want to spend money on excessive overkill, overkill was fine but not overboard.
so I chose a I3 7350K since it was way cheaper than a 7700K with equal clock speeds.
the the only tradeoff I saw was 2 vs 4 cores.
I see all four threads ramp up to 4197mhz, for a brief time, only occasionally.

although I do not see a need for those extra 2 cores I wonder if there is something obvious I am missing that would make getting a used 7700K worthwhile.
anything obvious ?
 
