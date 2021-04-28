Is HDR worth it?

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 16,607
So I'm looking at New Egg and there is a 24.5" monitor on there. It's a TN panel with 280hz refresh only 1080P but it has HDR which I never experience before. Just wondering if it's worth it or if it's a dying trend today because of the few games that support it?
https://www.newegg.com/black-asus-tuf-gaming-vg258qm-24-5/p/N82E16824281113?Description=hdr monitor&cm_re=hdr_monitor-_-24-281-113-_-Product&quicklink=true
https://www.newegg.com/black-asus-tuf-gaming-vg258qm-24-5/p/N82E16824281113?Description=hdr monitor&cm_re=hdr_monitor-_-24-281-113-_-Product&quicklink=true