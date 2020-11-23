Is Firefox Going Down the Drain?

More and more I've noticed some sites not loading properly or parts of websites never loading at all. One example is a little gif in a site blowing itself up on the entire page. The page looks fine if I paste the link in Chrome. I come across sites doing weird things maybe once every few days or so. Not too irritating, but I am noticing more often.



Firefox is up to date. I have zero plugins, and the only extension I have is an adblocker which I also tested the sites with the blocker off.



I've been thinking of just uninstalling and reinstalling Firefox, but I am now wondering if it is time to move on?