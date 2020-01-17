Is file encryption necessary?

Hey all. Do you think file encryption is necessary for security reasons? During all these years I've been gaming and browsing the net without any kind of cyber crime problems, but I don't think that that makes me immune to everything, figured I should take some precautions before shit hits the fan. Anyway, is encrypting my most important files necessary? I've looked into this a bit and saw things like https://tresorit.com/ but it only seems to be for cloud storage. Then there's https://nordlocker.com/ - it sees to be for local file encryption. What do you guys think? Is it worth the trouble?