Is anyone a EMC VNX expert?

I am trying to migrate CIFS servers from a Dell VNX 5100 to Nutanix Files using the Nutanix Move application. Move is rejecting the login name and password. I can robocopy the whole thing just fine. I did find that if I try to connect to the VNX CIFS servers by IP I get rejected and then get prompted for a username and password. I am guess this is due to Kerberos and I just want to verify that. My guess is Nutanix Move uses the IP no matter what as I get invalid login and password using FQDN or IP. Thanks.