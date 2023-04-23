Is Adobe Reader DC no longer free?

Happy Hopping
I have been using Adobe Reader DC for a no. of yr., lately, it seems to auto upgrade itself and turns it's a 7 day trial software
so I un-install and re-install, and that works for a while, but then the software does the same thing again.
is there a way to disable all the auto update from this software, do we have to do it at the fire wall level? as I already disable any update at the startup level
