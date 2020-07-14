Is a Mac Pro (2013) worth it these days?

TheGardenTool
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2006
- Messages
- 2,861
I asked UnknownSouljer the other day his thoughts on if a trash can is still worth it but am curious what the rest of the [H] Apple community thinks as well.
Use case is some music editing with hope to improve quality. Second is to start using it for photo management and editing. Third is maybe some light video editing work. The windows PC will take care of gaming, Windows only stuff, and most the rest.
Limitations are I just acquired a new to me 34” Dell. Don’t have room for a Mac Pro 5,1 or a separate iMac on the desk. Don’t need probability again either. Would likely keep the rMBP around for a bit but it’s starting to have some problems as well. Will probably start with getting it setup to test out the monitor’s KVM feature but want to transition over to a desktop Mac soon’ish. Oh and a new Mac Pro is way out of the price range.
Use case is some music editing with hope to improve quality. Second is to start using it for photo management and editing. Third is maybe some light video editing work. The windows PC will take care of gaming, Windows only stuff, and most the rest.
Limitations are I just acquired a new to me 34” Dell. Don’t have room for a Mac Pro 5,1 or a separate iMac on the desk. Don’t need probability again either. Would likely keep the rMBP around for a bit but it’s starting to have some problems as well. Will probably start with getting it setup to test out the monitor’s KVM feature but want to transition over to a desktop Mac soon’ish. Oh and a new Mac Pro is way out of the price range.