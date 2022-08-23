Is a high refresh rated monitor worth it if I cannot get more than 45fps in a favorite game?

Favorite game: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monitor: LG LG29UM67-P, 60mhz-75mhz



As title states, cannot achieve 60fps, Thinking of ending my time with Ultrawide since Ive had this monitor for 7 years, I do rescale the desktop resolution for my game to 1920x1080 from 2560x1080 in hopes of better performance/less pixels to draw with MSF, This makes black bars on the sides of my screen which I do not mind, I average around 45fps, with my build which is listed in my signature.



I may be interpreting this wrong but I have always been under the impression that 60mhz would lock my max fps to 60fps.