I could never get the surround sound to work over optical in Witcher 3. I have the z906 from logitech, so there is a direct connection from the motherboard to the "mini AVR" and it is supposed to "decode" either a dolby digital or DTS signal. I have an ASUS board with the SupremeFX, but I was under the impression that all of that processing is bypassed with the digital signal. Oh well, in analog 5.1, the game was mixed very well. Sound was most certainly a very enjoyable part of that game.



The only reason I tried the optical for that game is that I think I prefer optical for 2.1 music. Sound is very subjective, so it is what it is.



I have since played many games and do not use the optical any longer (for games).



For on Netflix, sometimes the movie is not encoded (is that the right word?) for analog surround sound, and I switch over to optical and the z906 decodes the signal. I realize it is a compressed signal trying to fit 5.1 channels of sound over a medium intended for 2.1, but I am not sure my ears are able to tell a difference.

