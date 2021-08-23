Is 2021 a dud for gaming?

I'm not being melodramatic, I just realized that so far there was no game released this year that I found interesting enough to buy. And here we are starting Q4 in a heartbeat.



Going back 10+ years I've found at least 5-6 games on average every year that I liked enough to finish. Even in the worst year (2014) I finished 3 games.



Any recommendations?



I know about Resident Evil Village, but until they patch out the horrible drm I'm ignoring that. Besides I'm still struggling to get through RE2 and RE3, not really my cup of walking simulators, and Village seems like more of the same.



How is Biomutant? it seemed interesting early on, but I'm not sure about it, tags like ARPG and MMO style doesn't exactly instill confidence in me.



What about the rest of the year, anything to look forward to? Strictly single player campaign based games, ofc.