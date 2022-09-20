Iron Man (EA Motive)

EA is teaming up with Marvel to make a new single-player Iron Man game, EA announced on Tuesday...the game is being developed by Motive Studio, which is working on the upcoming Dead Space remakeEA is describing this new Iron Man title as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man video game that will feature an “an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”...the project is said to still be in early development...