IROK FE98 Pro 90% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, RGB Hot Swappable - $47.60

Pretty solid wireless KB for ~$50. I picked up their 75% version a few months ago and it's solid.
Usually ~$70.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZVM8VH...KEEYWZ2XZ&ref_=list_c_wl_lv_ov_lig_dp_it&th=1
The 75% is $40 for a few hours - lightning deal.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BLSDWX7G/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
