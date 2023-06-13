Iran's 'quantum processor' turned out to be a $600 dev board

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,050
sad

"The board turned out to be a ZedBoard Zynq-7000 development SoC, and it's true spec is nowhere near enough to power a quantum processor. Imagine flipping qubits with just 256GB of storage, 512MB of DDR3 RAM, and only a dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor.

One sale site lists the board's potential applications as "video processing, motor control, software acceleration, Linux/Android/RTOS development, embedded ARM processing, general Zynq-7000 AP SoC prototyping." None of those appear quantum adjacent, but you never know…


Iranian news agency Tasnim explains that "to deal with future threats, it is necessary to pay attention to emerging and ground-breaking technologies," (machine translation). It also notes the board's use as "dealing with deception in positioning systems of surface vessels using algorithms."

I can see them now, gesticulating with a nod, and a tight infliction and serious, narrowed eyes on the word "algorithms."

As Vice notes, this isn't the first time Iran tried to claim a breakthrough. The country's recent claims of developing a COVID-19 detector turned out to be a fake, as the device was sold as part of a known scam across the Middle East."

1686699001234.png

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/irans-quantum-processor-turned-out-to-be-a-dollar600-dev-board/
 
Those were great specs for a 32-bit ARM dev board circa 2011... but not so much for anything other than a legacy embedded system in 2023.
Just wow, scam is right.

This is up there with the new Coleco Chameleon "using" a PCI video capture card for its internals.
That was just one small company pushing a scam, though, not a whole nation state.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top