Iran's 'quantum processor' turned out to be a $600 dev board

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,050
sad
"The board turned out to be a ZedBoard Zynq-7000 development SoC, and it's true spec is nowhere near enough to power a quantum processor. Imagine flipping qubits with just 256GB of storage, 512MB of DDR3 RAM, and only a dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor.
One sale site lists the board's potential applications as "video processing, motor control, software acceleration, Linux/Android/RTOS development, embedded ARM processing, general Zynq-7000 AP SoC prototyping." None of those appear quantum adjacent, but you never know…
Iranian news agency Tasnim explains that "to deal with future threats, it is necessary to pay attention to emerging and ground-breaking technologies," (machine translation). It also notes the board's use as "dealing with deception in positioning systems of surface vessels using algorithms."
I can see them now, gesticulating with a nod, and a tight infliction and serious, narrowed eyes on the word "algorithms."
As Vice notes, this isn't the first time Iran tried to claim a breakthrough. The country's recent claims of developing a COVID-19 detector turned out to be a fake, as the device was sold as part of a known scam across the Middle East."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/irans-quantum-processor-turned-out-to-be-a-dollar600-dev-board/
