IQUNIX ZX-1 Aluminum Mini-ITX Case. Build name: Green Machine 5.

SonDa5

SFF Build nick name: Green Machine 5.

CPU-Z validation base line bench.

CPU-Z Validation over clocked.

Hardware.

MB: MSI MPG B550I GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI AM4 AMD iTX Form Factor.

APU: AMD 5700G

MEMORY: Crucial Ballistix RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 32GB (16GBx2) CL16 BL2K16G32C16U4RL (RED)

STORAGE: 1x Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 2TB PCI-Express 3.0 x4 QLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) SSDPEKNU020TZX1

PSU Corsair SF Series™ SF450 — 450 Watt 80 PLUS® Platinum Certified High Performance SFX PSU

CASE: QUNIX ZX-1 Aluminum Mini-ITX Case Smaller Air Cooling model with custom water cooling.

OS: W11P64B

H20 cooling gear: Alphacool DC-LT 2 - 2600rpm + 40 DC-LT RESERVOIR
RADIATOR NexXxoS UT60 Full Copper X-Flow 40mm + WITH 3X Noctua NF-A4x20 PWM FANS (Hillman 127111 M3-.50 x20 screws fit perfectly with the fans and radiator).
CPU BLOCK NexXxoS XP³ Light - Acetal
 

