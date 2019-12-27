iPod Classic Issue (Freezing iTunes)

Good Morning, My iPod classic is probably my most important gadget. I listen to music for large portions of my day and it's having an issue which is currently killing me, so any help is welcomed! First, when I had been syncing my ipod for years, it would note it may be corrupted, which I ignored, as it continued to always work and sync. Hell, I synced it a week ago just fine. When I was plugging in my iPod last night, Itunes froze and it wouldn't sync my ipod. We then downloaded itunes on another computer to see what would happen, and it did the same thing. We tried restoring my ipod to factory settings (After updated itunes) and when plugging it in, itunes freezes and the ipod stays in disk mode/do not disconnect. When unplugging it, it notes i have to restore it using itunes, so everything was lost. I ran diagnostics mode auto test and everything worked fine. Any suggestions on what to do to fix this?