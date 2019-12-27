iPod Classic Issue (Freezing iTunes)

Right now the ipod stays in disk mode saying okay to disconnect, or it will tell me to plug it into itunes to restore.



When plugging it in, itunes completely freezes. Also, in my computer, removable disk d (the ipod) freezes whenever i click it. I am unable to do anything with the drive. It does this on multiple computers.



Is there anyway to fix the hardware in the ipod, or is it pretty much dead?

