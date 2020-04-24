IPMI nic missing in ESXi 6.5

bellocarico

I have just reinstalled ESXi onto my "new" motherboard a SuperMicro H8DGi-F

Essentially out of the 3 physical NICs: the 2 primary are see by vmware, no probs but the IPMI card is just not there. I guess I need to install manually the right vib or something?
Looking at the manual it seems like it runs on a different chipset:
https://www.supermicro.com/Aplus/motherboard/Opteron6000/SR56x0/H8DGi-F.cfm

Here the output from vmware:

Code: 
[root@ESXi:~] lspci -v | grep -A1 -i ethernet
0000:02:00.0 Network controller Ethernet controller: Intel Corporation 82576 Gigabit Network Connection [vmnic2]
         Class 0200: 8086:10c9
--
0000:02:00.1 Network controller Ethernet controller: Intel Corporation 82576 Gigabit Network Connection [vmnic3]
         Class 0200: 8086:10c9
[root@ESXi:~] esxcfg-nics -l
Name    PCI          Driver      Link Speed      Duplex MAC Address       MTU    Description
vmnic2  0000:02:00.0 igb         Up   1000Mbps   Full   00:25:90:dc:92:e8 1500   Intel Corporation 82576 Gigabit Network Connection
vmnic3  0000:02:00.1 igb         Up   100Mbps    Full   00:25:90:dc:92:e9 1500   Intel Corporation 82576 Gigabit Network Connection

Does anybody have a good idea on where to get started with this?

Thanks!
 
