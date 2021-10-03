Iphone music help

D

DeathSmasher

Gawd
Joined
Apr 14, 2006
Messages
551
Does anyone know a free an non 3rd party app that is able to take the mp3's from my current iphone and put them on a desktop PC? Long story short i lost the PC with the the itunes on it where the mp3s were located, so the only way i can recover the mp3's is from the iphone. I can make a backup but i am unable to locate the mp3's. Thank you for any an all input. An if it comes down to must having a 3rd party app can someone recommend one to me.
 
J

JonCZ

n00b
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
42
https://discussions.apple.com/docs/DOC-3991

Check this out. This is the most comprehensive list of programs/apps that could help you. Not all of them are free, or fully functional with the free version, but hopefully this is at least a start. You might have a little luck just by following the directions above the list - but only if your mp3s were purchased from iTunes in the past. If you have any that you imported from somewhere else into your iTunes library, you will need to try one or more of the listed third-party programs.
Good luck. Let us know how it goes.
 
