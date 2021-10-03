Iphone music help

DeathSmasher
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2006
Does anyone know a free an non 3rd party app that is able to take the mp3's from my current iphone and put them on a desktop PC? Long story short i lost the PC with the the itunes on it where the mp3s were located, so the only way i can recover the mp3's is from the iphone. I can make a backup but i am unable to locate the mp3's. Thank you for any an all input. An if it comes down to must having a 3rd party app can someone recommend one to me.