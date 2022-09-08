iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro

A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
3,865
Now that the iPhone 14 line is official, I figured we should have a thread to discuss all models.

My first thought: Android can learn something from the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display. It’s not just a clock and a few notifications; it’s a genuinely useful front end that’s also more personal. Wish Apple hadn’t taken so long, but clearly it wanted to do AOD when it thought it could bring something new to the table. Ditto the “dynamic island” to complement the camera cutout.

The regular iPhone 14 is a very mild update, but I have a feeling the Plus model is going to sell like gangbusters — it’s a big iPhone that doesn’t cost a fortune.

I’m in no rush to upgrade as a 13 Pro owner, but if I had an 11 or earlier I’d be all over this.
 
Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,292
I bought an M2 MacBook Air and will trade in my current iPad Pro for the M2 version, so my Apple purchases are done for 2022. I also just picked up a new Pixel 6 Pro for $599 so I'll be sticking with Android for another year. I like that dynamic island on the iPhone 14 and plan on getting the 15 Pro Max in 2023.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top