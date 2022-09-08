iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro

Now that the iPhone 14 line is official, I figured we should have a thread to discuss all models.



My first thought: Android can learn something from the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display. It’s not just a clock and a few notifications; it’s a genuinely useful front end that’s also more personal. Wish Apple hadn’t taken so long, but clearly it wanted to do AOD when it thought it could bring something new to the table. Ditto the “dynamic island” to complement the camera cutout.



The regular iPhone 14 is a very mild update, but I have a feeling the Plus model is going to sell like gangbusters — it’s a big iPhone that doesn’t cost a fortune.



I’m in no rush to upgrade as a 13 Pro owner, but if I had an 11 or earlier I’d be all over this.