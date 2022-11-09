iPhone 12 Pro max - parts of screen often unresponsive

This isn't something that can be fixed by "calibration". There is a layer of the screen that handles all of the touch on the display. In short, it is very likely damaged to one degree or another.



You best option is going to be making a Genius Bar appointment at an Apple Store and taking it in to have them diagnose it for you (this is free). Then after they diagnose it, you could choose to have them repair it for you or you could choose to get it repaired elsewhere.



Without seeing the issue, I'm going to guess it will require an entire screen replacement. But you don't want to just go and get that done without know for sure that that is what you need to do. I'd recommend doing it through Apple, just because the genuine part will always be better than a third party one. Both in terms of quality of the display itself, but then also the electronics that drive it, such as the capacitive layer that you're currently having a problem with.



EDIT: Depending on your cleaning methods and whether or not you're using solvents, that could've been the culprit. I learned my lesson through an iPhone 5 (years ago obviously), but over cleaning of the lock switch allowed liquids to get inbetween the screen layers (seeing dirt in there drove me nuts, still does). The newer iPhones have better IP ratings, but you should know that those ratings are "resistance" ratings, they don't make them "water proof". If you're really cleaning a lot, over time you will be wearing at the seals of the phone.