iPhone 12 Pro max - parts of screen often unresponsive

Hey friends,
My iphone 12 pro max has had a problem for a couple months and it is getting worse.
In any type of use; games, typing, home screen. The lower half of the screen in unresponsive to my touch. Cleaned screen constantly. no case or cover. no visible damage. Was never underwater but maybe have gotten wet in rain once or twice.
Now i can barely use that part of the screen because it detects my touch then loses it constantly per second.
Is there any way to recalibrate the touch screen or do you think I will have to open it up and find a ribbon cable that might be out partially?
I do not have phone insurance. It is through AT&T.
Any help are greatly appreciated!
