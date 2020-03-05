Iphone 11 disconnecting from car bluetooth?

L

lightsout

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 15, 2014
Messages
1,119
Anyone else have similar issues? Upgraded from iphone 7 to iphone 11 and drive a 2014 Camry. The phone likes to disconnect
while I am listening to music. Its as if you just toggled the bluetooth because it disconnects-plays on the phone for a second-the reconnects to
the car.

Sometimes it does it every few minutes and is pretty annoying. Phone is up to date.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top