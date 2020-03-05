Iphone 11 disconnecting from car bluetooth?

Anyone else have similar issues? Upgraded from iphone 7 to iphone 11 and drive a 2014 Camry. The phone likes to disconnect
while I am listening to music. Its as if you just toggled the bluetooth because it disconnects-plays on the phone for a second-the reconnects to
the car.
Sometimes it does it every few minutes and is pretty annoying. Phone is up to date.
