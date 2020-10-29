iOS 14+ wifi problems

I have a 7th gen ipad (base model) and ever since installing iOS14 my wifi consistently drops out. I was hoping 14.0.1 then 14.1 would fix it but nothing I have tried has worked. I've also noticed my old iphone 5c fluctuates between my wifi and my cellular network. All the other wireless devices in the house have zero issues so I am wondering if anyone else is having these issues and what, if anything, has genuinely fixed them. The phone hasn't received updates for a long time so I am at a loss as to why that would be having the same issues as the ipad. The router was updated a few months ago and I've already turned off/unplugged it more than once with no help. Suggestions welcome.