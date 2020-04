ive got a ZFS array with 4 s3700 400gb drives (Z1) and it runs my VM environment. web servers, databases, OSX VMs, you name it. it is nearly full so i need to upgrade for size with out loosing IOPS. should i just move up to the 800gb s3700 or s3710 (these are like 8 years old now) or is there something that is actually better with a SATA connector? enterprise pretty much abandoned SATA so i have not come across anything, help?