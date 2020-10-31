ION iCADE mini arcade cabinet for ipad

I have a listing on ebay for an icade cabinet. I was going to mod it into a bartop retropie thing, but never got around to it.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/284050954908?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649
Anyway if you want it just PM me and we can do a transaction here instead of ebay if you want. Yeah I know shipping is high, not much I can do about that (8 lbs) unless you can generate a UPS or FEDEX label on the cheap.
