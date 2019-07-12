Separate names with a comma.
i'll buy it if its free..........another duke pukem?
Dude this looks bad ass.
Shooting looks alright. Need to check out the movement, though. Been playing the new Blood chapters (and some of the old ones, too. not to mention some MP hehe) and my body is ready for more of that stuff.
As for Duke Nukem. I know an easy recipe for 3D Realms / Apogee to make a lot of money. Just recreate Duke with a new engine. No need to change much as the formula is timeless but adding little things like ledge grabbing wouldn't hurt.
They don't have the rights anymore for that, sold 'em to gearbox.
I don't know why this game exists. Its the exact same formula with snappy comebacks done with what, the original graphics engine? To get the retro style? It makes no sense, but after the nightmare that was DNF I guess they are sticking to what they "know"
What, forever? Sounds desperate
They were pretty desperate after bleeding money for 10+ years on DNF, there barely works anybody at 3Drealms these days.
Looks awesome. Love the retro style.
It is awesome. The Early Access demo level shows off quite a bit of the game to give you a really good feel for what to expect from the final product. Honestly, out of the retro revivals, it's my favorite. That's even after beating the first episode of Dusk. It's good time to be a retro shooter fan.
Ah, I already have this game. I bought it in Early Access when it was called Ion Maiden. Guess someone didn't think the name was funny...
So I played the first chapter. This game is BOSS!!!
Game was much more fun than I expected, and great for any fans of those old FPS games like Duke Nukem.
since nobodys linked it yet...
The game is awesome. Picked it up today. Runs great, looks great, and has the 'feel' that makes a good classic FPS like Duke3D/Shadow Warrior/Blood. The level design is outstanding, sounds/music is outstanding, the weapons available, enemy selection, etc.
It's a really solid game and worth the price of $25.
I don't care what the lawsuit says, this game will always be referred to as "Ion Maiden" by me.
Civvie has a review up and he absolutely loves it. I like the crazy ways the secrets are hidden throughout the game. First thing I thought of when seeing it in action was that this is a retroactive sequel of Perfect Dark where Joanna has gone completely off the rails.
Oh snap, it's out!
I'll play the hell outta that
It runs really good. I'd like to see 3DRealms re-release Duke3D & Shadow Warrior with this updated BUILD engine. Runs flawless @ 4K, and no weird patches needed. No texture stiching issues, etc. The voxel stuff looks great as well.
Yeah, I was glad to see that ultrawide was not an issue.
The level design in this game is brilliant. I'm in the second act now and i'm really just blown away.
This soundtrack is thumping as well. Brings back some memories.
That track is pretty old school, yeah. Almost getting flashbacks, lol.
I'm really enjoying this, as well. It's like every Build Engine game from the late '90s wrapped up into one perfected title.
What the fuck. Turns out this is actually Ion Maiden renamed? I thought this is a new game. Bought and downloaded. Starting in 3..2..1...
No co-op unfortunately, that is the best part of the old games...
After two hours and few a chapters, the worst I can say about this game is the 60 Hz cap. It's really annoying, thought not unplayable. Like the music and that they've kept the strafe speed increase. Good old Build engine
I do not have a 60hz cap. I’m playing at 144hz. You just need to go into settings.
I did. It's not like there are many display settings
edit: It would appear I've missed that sub menu. It's all there. Thanks
I played the first few levels. Love this game.
Wish more new games would stop trying to be movies and give the good action from the old PC games.
This is why the latest Doom was so successful. Very limited cut scenes, and the focus was on action and level design.
I personally just don't care about graphics anymore, and would love to see big studios like id start making new games with the older engines. Just focus on quality.
So far my gripes are
1. Sometimes you'll wind up clearing the same room like 3+ times as you work your away around the level. Like does shit really need to spawn again in the room I was _just_ in because I walked 20 feet into the next and hit a switch...
2. The mouse input instantly becomes wonky as fuck if your framerate ever fluctuates at all. Which you may think would never happen, but I guess being an ancient engine pushed miles beyond what it was intended for takes its toll.
At 4k i've only seen the FPS dip once, and that was with a million heads flying around.
It's a game with a classic feel. Enemy respawns/closets is just part of it. I personally enjoy it because it just adds more challenge. I don't particularly care about 'realism' in a game like this. I just want challenge. Something modern shooters outright lack.
Definitely going to grab this and the New Blood Interactive games Dusk, Amid Evil, and Maximum Action. Heck yeah, bring me back to the glory days baby!
Maximum Action looks so good.
Iron Maiden lawsuit.. They should've renamed it Iron Mayhem just to spite. I've watched some game play of this and for being on a very aged engine, it does look spicy.
I never liked Iron Maiden but fuck em. That's music for deaf grannies.
Gameplay is really good. The levels are quite open and clever
The old engines are quite capable when you’ve got modern CPU power.
That Bitchin' Terror Dome is a fucking bitch.
