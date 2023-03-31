InWin Signature cases

InWin has their signature cases. I found anS-framewhich is made from a single piece of aluminum. As mention in another thread it is a difficult build.I have the opportunity to buy a WinBotTruthfully it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The kicker - it is practically on the other side of the world. Shipping practically doubles the cost.My question is ....how much would you pay for this case? How much is uniqueness, rarity, and a conversation piece.I have the first,second, and third mechanical keyboards ever made. The DK Saver, 356L (50 made), and a 356N.They were made in Korea and I paid more for one of them than the case.