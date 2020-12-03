Inventorying IIS Info

I'm searching for a way, either with an application or a PowerShell script to be able to inventory some information from any server running IIS. We have about 100 servers running IIS, and I'd love to be able to inventory them, bindings, etc easily, without having to visit each one. The primary reason for this is to create a list of sites and the certificates they use, so when it's time to renew the cert, I know exactly where I have those certs in use. Yep, should have been done a while ago and updated along the way, but well...such is life.



I have a domain admin account, so permissions should not be an issue. Has anyone come across a script or application that can do this?