InterVLAN Routing Configuration

Hi All,



I'm currently trying to setup some managed switches to setup a different VLAN for our WIFI users and still give them access to our main network.



I have VLANs setup to the point wherein I have different subnets, and connecting to certain SSIDs will put you in a different VLAN. DHCP is handled by our Fortinet / Firewall



Physical Setup

(A) Fortinet -> (B) Core Switch Cisco SG300 -> (C) 2 more SG300s -> Unmanged Switches or APs, Clients



I have only done the following:

1. Setup the Fortinet with the VLANs

2. Setup the Switches with the VLANs

3. Setup the APs with the VLANs

4. Setup the fortinet via FW to pass traffic from new VLAN to the main VLAN



However, I realize that with this current setup, all switching between VLANs happen on our Fortinet. I therefore need to move the default gateway of at least one VLAN to the B switch.



How am I supposed to do this? I think I have an idea based on a few hours of research but it's not really working out

This much I know:

1. Give B switch an IP on the VLAN

2. Set Fortinet to continue to be DHCP on the new VLAN but set default gateway from "Same as Interface IP" to "Specify", use IP of the B switch on the VLAN

-- following this, I am no longer sure.

3. Setup DHCP Relay on the B switch to point to the Fortinet IP on the VLAN (??)

4. Will I need to setup a static route somewhere on the switch level?



I'm pretty lost at this point.



Hope I explained this clearly (?)



Thanks!