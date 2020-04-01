Internet tends to slow after a while, requiring a reboot

So my Xfinity internet max speeds are plenty high, but often it slows to a crawl or is easily interrupted making video calls impossible. I find that a reboot of my router is enough to bring everything back to full speed, but this happens often. For best performance I find a daily reboot is almost necessary.
What could the underlying case be? I've called Xfiniity and they don't have anything they can do for me besides reboot everything.
My router is: TP-LINK Archer C7 AC1750 Dual Band Wireless AC Gigabit Router
My modem is: ARRIS SURFboard SB6141 8x4 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
Anybody know why my internet is slow such that I need periodic reboots? I'm not even sure how to begin debugging.
