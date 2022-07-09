Internet speed required for mining?

Crypto is down big time and I'm seeing people near me offloading their mining rigs becuase it isn't profitable any more I guess.



I have access to (legit) free power. Our neighbor (a landfil) generates power from methane, and we have a free supply. One day they may get around to billing us, but short-medium term its unlikely, so mining would be 100% profit after seed money. I'm assuming power isn't 100% reliable as we have had outages out there so a decent UPS is on my list too.

I'm looking to buy a rig that would return around $7500 a year at the current return rate, so it would take a liittle over a year to get seed money back. If cryto recovers I guess this could improve.



The issue is that I only have access in a back shed on a farm. We have DSL 8Mb/s with maybe 256Kb/s upload on a good day, and I would also have to setup a wifi PtP link to the shed which has the free power. Is this enough internet for mining crypto? Is this a worthwhile exercise?