Internet speed cut in half

S

SphincterBoy

Weaksauce
Joined
Sep 24, 2005
Messages
126
When I measure download speeds various ways I get widely different measurements:

1. PC plugged directly into the modem via ethernet - Speedtest shows +200 Mbps
2. Netgear Nighthawk app measuring what the router (R7000) processes - Speedtest shows +200 Mbps
3. PC plugged directly into the router via ethernet - Speedtest shows ~100 Mbps

The ethernet cable is CAT 5 and I swapped it for a CAT 5E without an improvement. Any thoughts on why my speed is cut in half from the router to the PC?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top