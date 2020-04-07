Internet speed cut in half

SphincterBoy
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2005
- Messages
- 126
When I measure download speeds various ways I get widely different measurements:
1. PC plugged directly into the modem via ethernet - Speedtest shows +200 Mbps
2. Netgear Nighthawk app measuring what the router (R7000) processes - Speedtest shows +200 Mbps
3. PC plugged directly into the router via ethernet - Speedtest shows ~100 Mbps
The ethernet cable is CAT 5 and I swapped it for a CAT 5E without an improvement. Any thoughts on why my speed is cut in half from the router to the PC?
1. PC plugged directly into the modem via ethernet - Speedtest shows +200 Mbps
2. Netgear Nighthawk app measuring what the router (R7000) processes - Speedtest shows +200 Mbps
3. PC plugged directly into the router via ethernet - Speedtest shows ~100 Mbps
The ethernet cable is CAT 5 and I swapped it for a CAT 5E without an improvement. Any thoughts on why my speed is cut in half from the router to the PC?