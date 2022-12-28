Internal USB connector

I'm looking for a couple of components and havn't had a good time finding them
1.) Internal Pin connector. I have a motherboard that has all the pins, all 10 of them. And the case is missing one. Are there converters for this?
2.) Are there any PCI compatible USB3.0 boards that have connectors for a case that support USB3?
Thanks
Ed
1.) Internal Pin connector. I have a motherboard that has all the pins, all 10 of them. And the case is missing one. Are there converters for this?
2.) Are there any PCI compatible USB3.0 boards that have connectors for a case that support USB3?
Thanks
Ed