Internal USB C adapter/splitter?

I'm rebuilding in a new caseand the new case has a front USB C port. However, my MB only has one 3.1 port . If there a plsitter/passthrough that would allow me to utilize the case's front USB C port, while retaining the USB A ports?
I've found the converters that convert the entire internal port to a USB Cconnection (Using USB E connector), but not "combo" adapters.
