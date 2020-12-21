Internal Graphic card - 10bit output ?

hi there,



I'm currently using Mac Mini 2018 model (i5, 8gb, 256gb & Mojave) and I know this Mac Mini contain "Intel UHD Graphics 630" which can give output via DisplayPort 1.2 as 10-bits (billion instance of million colours)



My monitor is Eizo CG2730 - it can display 10-bits via DisplayPort 1.2.



Now I'm thinking to buy another Computer Dell (i5, 8gb, 257gb m.2 & windows 10 pro) (Precision 3240 Compact or OptiPlex 7080 Micro Form Factor) both have built-in-graphic using "Intel UHD Graphics 630" do you think both will give 10-bit output via DisplayPort?



my purpose is only photoshop editing and web development project.