Intel's Mitigation For CVE-2019-14615 Obliterates Performance

    erek

    Pretty bad, not everyone upgrades each time there’s a new hardware release

    “The vulnerability being discussed and analyzed this week is CVE-2019-14615. This CVE still hasn't been made public over 24 hours later (though there are the Intel SA-00314 details for this disclosure), but from going through kernel patches and other resources, it certainly caught our interest right away and have been benchmarking it since yesterday evening. The CVE-2019-14615 vulnerability amounts to a new information disclosure issue due to insufficient control flow in certain data structures. Local access is required for exploiting this control flow issue in the hardware, but it's not yet known/published if say WebGL within web browsers could exploit this issue. This is a hardware issue with all operating systems being affected. Our testing today, of course, is under Linux.”

    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=intel-gen7-hit&num=1
     
    Rockenrooster

    weird to see it affect graphics performance, in some places perf drops by 50%!!!
     
    Master_shake_

    the real question is how does this affect gaming at 640x480 that's in intel's wheelhouse.

    also wprime
     
    wyqtor

    Good thing I got a KF processor!
     
