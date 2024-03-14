IntelliMouse modern equivalent

I have been using the old tried and true IntelliMouse since they came out. On one of the ones I have the thumb button is busted. What is the modern equivalent?

And I've had the Pro and the regular optical, and honestly, I like the regular better...thumb button back, ring button forward. Simple.

What is the modern equivalent????
 
The Zowie EC1-C is the closest to the Intellimouse in size, shape, and button placement. It's on the pricey side, though.

https://zowie.benq.com/en-us/mouse/ec1-c.html

1710519666546.png


1710519721613.png
 
I feel like everyone has a big ambidextrous mouse somewhere in their gaming line. I'm less picky about the extra buttons (I usually turn them off, and use keyboard alt+left/right), but...

I've got a SteelSeries Rival 3 (edit: maybe it's a sensei? I just guessed by looks on the product page) which was good until the scroll wheel got weird (down works great, up goes down before it goes up; probably needs a disassemble and cleaning), and a Nixeus Revel which is nice, but the wheel squeaks after a while (support said I can clean it and grease it, cleaning helped a bit, but I didn't grease it, so it's back to squeaking). I had bought a second Revel and left it at work when I quit, I don't think it had started squeaking yet.
 
I was a big intelliMouse fan, I am left handed ... for me the best / closest have been the Steelseries Sensei ..however I am not sure if they are making them anymore.. I have had the orig senei , mlg , 310 and currently a Sensei ten. I have just been looking at this, which I am thinking of trying it is the Pwnage Ultra Custom Ambi Wireless Gaming Mouse... looks pretty good with nice sensor / wireless and true ambi (which has become extremely rare these days). But I haven't had my hands on one as of yet.

https://pwnage.com/products/ultra-custom-wireless-ambi
 
Oh so I forgot about this, and I haven't bought one so I don't know how good /bad / mid they are but on aliexpress there are people selling intimouse clones I guess with 3395 sensors.. I totally forgot about these I saw them on ali awhile ago and almost bought one and then didn't. If anyone does decide to try on of these or the pwnage I mentioned above please do take a minute to post about it?


https://www.reddit.com/r/MouseReview/comments/1bf3184/microsoft_intellimouse_clone_has_a_3395/
inteliclone.png

I also bought this awhile ago, and it is ok, the size and shape are great but the scroll wheel squeaked (stopped squeaking after a bit?) and the side buttons are not the best, it is also a chunky boi fairly heavy. It is the Lenovo M600 Wireless mouse ** be aware Lenovo in their wisdom has put out a new version the M600S which is ergo right handed and thus useless** I don't mind this mouse it works fine, but being discontinued it is kinda pricey from what I just saw around $75~90 which is more than I would want to pay for one of these, I got mine 1/2 yr ago for about $40 which was ok. The upside is at least so far the legion software package isn't some stupid suite of advertising bs / game launching sh*tshow (looking at you Steelseries GG... what a pile of garbage.)

couple photos with the Sensi Ten for comparison and in my (right handed for photo so I can use left for camera) palm grip.
sensei_M600.jpgholding1.jpgsenseiTenholding.jpg
 
Nice, they copied it down to the Microsoft lettering.

The Alienware by Microsoft is pretty catchy too.
 
i saw new ones yesterday, they look like the oem pack-in version(just in a baggy) new
 
I remember when we could get them on newegg OEM for like $20.

These must be the ones to which you are referring:

mice
 
