IntelliMouse modern equivalent

Oh so I forgot about this, and I haven't bought one so I don't know how good /bad / mid they are but on aliexpress there are people selling intimouse clones I guess with 3395 sensors.. I totally forgot about these I saw them on ali awhile ago and almost bought one and then didn't. If anyone does decide to try on of these or the pwnage I mentioned above please do take a minute to post about it?I also bought this awhile ago, and it is ok, the size and shape are great but the scroll wheel squeaked (stopped squeaking after a bit?) and the side buttons are not the best, it is also a chunky boi fairly heavy. It is the Lenovo M600 Wireless mouse ** be aware Lenovo in their wisdom has put out a new version the M600S which is ergo right handed and thus useless** I don't mind this mouse it works fine, but being discontinued it is kinda pricey from what I just saw around $75~90 which is more than I would want to pay for one of these, I got mine 1/2 yr ago for about $40 which was ok. The upside is at least so far the legion software package isn't some stupid suite of advertising bs / game launching sh*tshow (looking at you Steelseries GG... what a pile of garbage.)couple photos with the Sensi Ten for comparison and in my (right handed for photo so I can use left for camera) palm grip.