Intel XTU Extreme Tuning Utility

I just discovered this software today. Lmao. I've been OCing the good ol fashioned way for 20 years and I just see this now haha. Overclocking has never been so easy. Any reason not to run this vs going into the bios the traditional way? Because this is too easy lol maybe just use this to find the settings quickly then go into bios to set them? How do you guys do it? This just seems comically convenient.