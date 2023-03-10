Intel Xeon W9-3495X Sets World Record, Dethrones AMD Threadripper

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,719
Thoughts on this are negligible

"The overclocker OGS from Greece managed to push all 56 cores and 112 threads of the CPU to 5.4 GHz clock frequency using liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling setup. Using ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE motherboard and G-SKILL Zeta R5 RAM kit, the OC record was set on March 8th.

The previous record holder of this position was AMD with its Threadripper Pro 5995WX with 64 cores and 128 threads clocked at 5.4 GHz. Not only did Xeon W9-3495X set the Cinebench R23 record, but the SKU also placed the newest record for Cinebench R20, Y-Cruncher, 3DMark CPU test, and Geekbench 3 as well."

CdnJ5HUN1ypNqNJW.jpg


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305740/intel-xeon-w9-3495x-sets-world-record-dethrones-amd-threadripper
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,237
Well not exactly practical for any usage, but it shows that Intel's new fab processes are on point because otherwise, stuff like this wouldn't be possible. So yay for the CPU flex test?
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,719
Lakados said:
Well not exactly practical for any usage, but it shows that Intel's new fab processes are on point because otherwise, stuff like this wouldn't be possible. So yay for the CPU flex test?
Click to expand...
or they just got a lucky golden bin ?
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,237
erek said:
or they just got a lucky golden bin ?
Click to expand...
Even if that is the golden bin the rest of the silicon wouldn't be far behind, Intel may have had some processing woes but consistency hasn't generally been that much of a problem.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,557
Impressive in a way but that Threadripper pro is still on zen 3 and I assume Epyc 96 core system cost too much for people to mess with them like that or do not overclock well to have the record.

But because it is against AMD older stuff, it need to beat the record with some margin and the article does not even tell us what it was it seem

Ok
3945x @5400.0 record: 132,484
5995wx@5220.8 record: 121,215
3990x @5225.9 record: 105,170

Ok that a nice margin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top