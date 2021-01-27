Intel Xe HPC Multi-Chip Module Pictured: "Xe-HPC alias Ponte Vecchio"

erek
"There appear to be two kinds of on-package memory on the Xe HPC. The first kind is HBM stacks (from either the HBM2E or HBM3 generation), serving as the main high-speed memory; while the other is a mystery for now. This could either be another class of DRAM, serving a serial processing component on the main logic die; or a non-volatile memory, such as 3D XPoint or NAND flash (likely the former), providing fast persistent storage close to the main logic dies. There appear to be four HBM-class stacks per logic die (so 4096-bit per die and 8192-bit per package), and one die of this secondary memory per logic die."
https://www.techpowerup.com/277749/intel-xe-hpc-multi-chip-module-pictured
