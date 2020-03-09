Intel Xe GPUs to be built by TSMC

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,509
You pre-ordering an Intel Xe graphics card too?
"If this rumor is true, the implications are tremendous. So far, spec leaks and Intel's own official reveal indicate that the DG1 is an entry to mid-range GPU that's behind Nvidia and AMD on the efficiency front. A second-generation Xe part built on the 6nm process could allow Intel to finally reclaim process leadership. Larger second-gen Xe GPUs with 192-plus EUs, clocked in the 2 GHz range, could give AMD and Nvidia serious trouble in 2021 onwards."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-s-upcoming-6nm-and-3nm-Xe-GPUs-to-be-built-by-TSMC-following-the-10nm-debacle.456507.0.html
"If this rumor is true, the implications are tremendous. So far, spec leaks and Intel's own official reveal indicate that the DG1 is an entry to mid-range GPU that's behind Nvidia and AMD on the efficiency front. A second-generation Xe part built on the 6nm process could allow Intel to finally reclaim process leadership. Larger second-gen Xe GPUs with 192-plus EUs, clocked in the 2 GHz range, could give AMD and Nvidia serious trouble in 2021 onwards."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-s-upcoming-6nm-and-3nm-Xe-GPUs-to-be-built-by-TSMC-following-the-10nm-debacle.456507.0.html