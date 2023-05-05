Intel to Demonstrate PowerVia on E-Core Processor Built with Intel 4 Node

Interesting, still not sold on these efficiency cores

“Not only does PowerVia provide better frequency and reduced IR drop, but thermal management is a significant benefit as well. As logic scaling continues, more transistors are packed in a smaller space, increasing the thermal density. PowerVias should allow that to be a smaller problem and help heat escape more efficiently. Even though PowerVia is scheduled for the Intel 20A node, the company implemented it for Intel 4 node to learn and present how it works and how it is implemented to Intel Foundry Service (IFS) customers.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308234/...a-on-e-core-processor-built-with-intel-4-node
 
