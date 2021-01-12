erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,658
"The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors help deliver the computing power customers need to thrive in this new, complex world thanks to significant increases in core count, performance, integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and security.
The latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors will enable cloud, enterprise and networking customers to deploy innovative systems and services, such as next-generation cloud services, that strengthen data privacy, AI video analytics, and microservices at the edge. The new Intel Xeon Scalable processors will be formally announced in the coming months."
https://www.techpowerup.com/277115/intel-starts-production-of-10nm-xeon-scalable-processors
The latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors will enable cloud, enterprise and networking customers to deploy innovative systems and services, such as next-generation cloud services, that strengthen data privacy, AI video analytics, and microservices at the edge. The new Intel Xeon Scalable processors will be formally announced in the coming months."
https://www.techpowerup.com/277115/intel-starts-production-of-10nm-xeon-scalable-processors