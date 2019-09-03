Intel Socket 1155 Hardware and More

Krazyxazn
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2009
- Messages
- 314
Heatware
Paypal Preferred
Cash (Local - Orange County, Florida)
Returns Accepted
Pricing estimates from thepricegeek.com. Feel free to make offers.
I'm parting out my PC as I no longer have the desire to troubleshoot it. I plan to build a new PC later this year instead. The first two motherboards might have corrupted BIOS. The 3rd motherboard was recently purchased from eBay and I couldn't get my GTX 1070 to display output. I am confident all the parts work individual except for these motherboards. Motherboards are consider not working, for parts. No returns accepted on the motherboards.
-----
CPU
Intel Pentium G630 - 2.7 GHz - 2C/2T - Socket 1155 Sandy Bridge w/ stock HSF - $10 Shipped
RAM
Graphics Card
MSI GTX 1070 Armor 8G OC [Pic 2, 3] - Offer. Boots, but has red horizontal line artifacts on screen. Out of warranty.
Sound Card
ASUS Xonar DG (PCI card) [Pic 2] - $15 shipped
Power Supply
Storage
Intel NUC
Generic NUC Fanless Mini PC - Intel J1900 - Integrated Graphics - 4 GB RAM - 64 GB M.2 SATA - 4x Intel Gigabit LAN RJ45 - VGA - 2x USB 2.0 [Pic 2] - $140 shipped
Bluetooth Mouse
Huawei Slim Bluetooth Mouse - Unboxed only to test it - Battery Included - $20 shipped
Add-on Cards
Cables
Supermicro CBL-0068L 11.81-inch 16 pin Front Panel Split Cable - $6 shipped
Fan Controller
Kingwin 5-Fan Controller - $20 shipped
External Enclosures
5x WD External Enclosures - Hard Drives Removed - Includes original power adapter and cables. - $15 shipped each - Sold 1 Locally (4 Left)
-----
Monitors (Local Only - Orange County, Florida)
Supermicro Chassis (Local Only - Orange County, Florida)
Case (Local Only - Orange County, Florida)
-----
Updates
09/05/19: Sold 2x Toshiba and 1x HGST locally. Sold Samsung 840 EVO 250 GB SSD to EnzoFX. Sold SanDisk SDSSDA-120G 120 GB SSD on Reddit.
09/07/19: Sold remaining 3 TB HDDs locally. Sold Corsair TX750v2 PSU on Reddit.
09/13/19: Sold i7 3770k locally.
09/21/19: Sold all motherboards to Furious_Styles.
09/29/19: Sold IBM LSI SAS9220-8i and 3WARE SFF-8087 on Reddit. Sold Rosewill Challenger locally.
10/03/19: Sold 1x WD External Enclosure locally. Sold Supermicro 836TQ-R800B, BPN-SAS-836TQ, and 3WARE SFF-8087 on Reddit.
10/15/19: Sold Intel Dual NIC card to jimbob200521. Lowered prices on a few items.
05/16/20: Sold RAM kits on Overclockersclub. Sold Qnix monitors locally.
Paypal Preferred
Cash (Local - Orange County, Florida)
Returns Accepted
Pricing estimates from thepricegeek.com. Feel free to make offers.
I'm parting out my PC as I no longer have the desire to troubleshoot it. I plan to build a new PC later this year instead. The first two motherboards might have corrupted BIOS. The 3rd motherboard was recently purchased from eBay and I couldn't get my GTX 1070 to display output. I am confident all the parts work individual except for these motherboards. Motherboards are consider not working, for parts. No returns accepted on the motherboards.
-----
CPU
Intel Pentium G630 - 2.7 GHz - 2C/2T - Socket 1155 Sandy Bridge w/ stock HSF - $10 Shipped
RAM
G.Skill Sniper 16 GB F3-1660C9D-16GSR DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24 1.5v - $55 shipped - Sold on Overclockersclub
G.Skill Sniper 8 GB F3-12800CL9D-8GBSR2 DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24 1.25v - $25 shipped - Sold on Overclockersclub
G.Skill Sniper 8 GB F3-12800CL9D-8GBSR2 DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24 1.25v - $25 shipped - Sold on Overclockersclub
Graphics Card
MSI GTX 1070 Armor 8G OC [Pic 2, 3] - Offer. Boots, but has red horizontal line artifacts on screen. Out of warranty.
Sound Card
ASUS Xonar DG (PCI card) [Pic 2] - $15 shipped
Power Supply
Storage
SanDisk SDSSDA-120G 120 GB SSD [Pic 2] - $17 shipped -Sold on Reddit
Samsung 840 EVO 250 GB SSD [Pic 2] - $35 shipped - Sold to EnzoFX
Samsung 840 EVO 250 GB SSD [Pic 2] - $35 shipped - Sold to EnzoFX
3x Toshiba DT01ACA300 3 TB SATA - 1x HGST 3 TB SATA - 1x Seagate Barracuda 3 TB SATA - $40 shipped each - All Sold Locally
Intel NUC
Generic NUC Fanless Mini PC - Intel J1900 - Integrated Graphics - 4 GB RAM - 64 GB M.2 SATA - 4x Intel Gigabit LAN RJ45 - VGA - 2x USB 2.0 [Pic 2] - $140 shipped
Bluetooth Mouse
Huawei Slim Bluetooth Mouse - Unboxed only to test it - Battery Included - $20 shipped
Add-on Cards
IBM LSI SAS9220-8i - IT Mode [Pic 2] - $25 shipped - Sold on Reddit
Intel PRO/1000 PT Dual Port - PCI Express x4 [Pic 2] - $15 shipped - Sold to jimbob200521
Intel PRO/1000 PT Dual Port - PCI Express x4 [Pic 2] - $15 shipped - Sold to jimbob200521
Cables
Supermicro CBL-0068L 11.81-inch 16 pin Front Panel Split Cable - $6 shipped
Fan Controller
Kingwin 5-Fan Controller - $20 shipped
External Enclosures
5x WD External Enclosures - Hard Drives Removed - Includes original power adapter and cables. - $15 shipped each - Sold 1 Locally (4 Left)
-----
Monitors (Local Only - Orange County, Florida)
2x Qnix QX2710LED - Korean Barebone 1440p - Overclocks to 96 Hz - Yellow mark screen defect in bottom left area. [Pic 2] - $100 each - Sold Locally
Supermicro Chassis (Local Only - Orange County, Florida)
Supermicro 836TQ-R800B - Includes BPN-SAS-836TQ backplane (SATA connections), 2x 800W PSUs, and bare Intel X7DBI+ motherboard - $150 - Sold on Reddit
Spare BPN-SAS-836TQ backplane - $20 - Sold on Reddit
Spare BPN-SAS-836TQ backplane - $20 - Sold on Reddit
Case (Local Only - Orange County, Florida)
-----
Updates
09/05/19: Sold 2x Toshiba and 1x HGST locally. Sold Samsung 840 EVO 250 GB SSD to EnzoFX. Sold SanDisk SDSSDA-120G 120 GB SSD on Reddit.
09/07/19: Sold remaining 3 TB HDDs locally. Sold Corsair TX750v2 PSU on Reddit.
09/13/19: Sold i7 3770k locally.
09/21/19: Sold all motherboards to Furious_Styles.
09/29/19: Sold IBM LSI SAS9220-8i and 3WARE SFF-8087 on Reddit. Sold Rosewill Challenger locally.
10/03/19: Sold 1x WD External Enclosure locally. Sold Supermicro 836TQ-R800B, BPN-SAS-836TQ, and 3WARE SFF-8087 on Reddit.
10/15/19: Sold Intel Dual NIC card to jimbob200521. Lowered prices on a few items.
05/16/20: Sold RAM kits on Overclockersclub. Sold Qnix monitors locally.
Last edited: