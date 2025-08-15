erek
“14:10 UTC: Update: Intel has delisted the video from its YouTube channel, but our screenshots remain.
While the 18A node showed little interest for external customers, Intel plans to use it extensively across its product lines. For 14A, Intel has evaluated switching its approach and evaluating if customers want to utilize it first, then build more 14A capacity. However, that plan is likely scrapped, and Intel will continue leading-edge node development unconditionally. There are already reports of companies like Apple and NVIDIA evaluating Intel's 14A node, so the Foundry could finally catch some momentum. As the U.S. government also showed interest, we can expect to see many more designs going through the gates of Intel Foundry in the coming quarters.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339952/intel-showcases-reference-arm-based-soc-manufactured-on-18a-node
