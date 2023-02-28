Intel releases software platform for quantum computing developers

QDK 1.0

"What’s Next: The Intel Quantum SDK 1.0 is available now on the OneAPI Intel Dev Cloud. In the future, Intel plans to release new versions of the SDK with added features and will integrate the SDK seamlessly with Intel’s quantum hardware. To learn more about Intel’s unique approach to quantum computing, read Intel’s quantum computing backgrounder."

Source: https://www.intc.com/news-events/pr...-quantum-software-development-kit-version-1-0
 
