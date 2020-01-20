Intel Releases OSPRay 2.0 Ray Tracing Engine

    erek

    Mind boggling Ray Tracing graphics from Intel's take on such support! Although the resolution is a little low

    "The patch notes detail that version 2.0 brings API-breaking improvements, but comes with an API migration library. It further uses the Intel Open Volume Kernel Library (Open VKL) for “greatly enhanced volume sampling and rendering features and performance.” Version 2.0 also supports Intel’s Open Image Denoise and uses the latest Intel version of Embree, Intel's collection of high-performance ray tracing kernels.

    Disney’s Moana Island Scene: over 15 billion instanced primitives rendered interactively (Image credit: Intel):


    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-releases-ospray-20-ray-tracing-engine
     
    Lakados

    I am impressed by this, Intel's libraries while controversial at times are generally very solid and nicely optimised I look forward to what gets done with it.
     
