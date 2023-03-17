erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,787
Better performance per dollar since recent price reductions of the Intel Arc GPUs
“The company also took the opportunity to highlight that with recent price cuts for the Arc A750 down to $249, it offers anywhere between 54% to 76% higher performance-per-Dollar than the competing GeForce RTX 3060.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306048/intel-releases-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-4148
“The company also took the opportunity to highlight that with recent price cuts for the Arc A750 down to $249, it offers anywhere between 54% to 76% higher performance-per-Dollar than the competing GeForce RTX 3060.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306048/intel-releases-arc-gpu-graphics-drivers-101-4148