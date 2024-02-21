intel rapid storage technology driver windows 11 64-bit

Could you be a bit more specific? Generally, when you download RST software, the main thing that you will need to figure out is which version is compatible with your motherboard. Intel drops support for older boards fairly quickly, so if you have an older board, you might have to use an older version. Your best bet might be to download the latest version available from your motherboard website. Even if it's only listed as compatible with Windows 10 or even Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista, it should still work on Windows 11.