intel question

fightingfi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2008
- Messages
- 3,230
Sorry if its been Posted allready, https://www.tomshardware.com/news/r...-power-connector-for-12th-gen-alder-lake-cpus
So what if Intel wants to make it a standard why should we the consumers be concered or care about this? Intel should NOT have any control over my psu source or choice or make any other company pursur this any further. It sounds like intel has some psu issues right now and need to fix whatever is wrong with them and there company right now anyway
So what if Intel wants to make it a standard why should we the consumers be concered or care about this? Intel should NOT have any control over my psu source or choice or make any other company pursur this any further. It sounds like intel has some psu issues right now and need to fix whatever is wrong with them and there company right now anyway