erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,858
New an improved
""We are building the fastest memory interface in the world for Granite Rapids," Spelman said as she fired up a command prompt to show off its memory configuration. "Intel invented and led the ecosystem in developing a new type of DIMM called Multiplexer Combined Rank (MCR) that lets us achieve speeds of 8,800 mega transfers per second, based on DDR5."
The MCR DIMM innovation achieves an 80% peak bandwidth increase over current-gen server memory technology, and Lisa was able to demonstrate Granite Rapids' stability while saturating a healthy memory subsystem with read/writes.
Further into the Future
Speaking to it publicly for the first time, Intel will continue to execute on its E-core roadmap with the follow-on to Sierra Forest: Clearwater Forest. Coming to market in 2025, Clearwater Forest will be manufactured on Intel 18A, the node where Intel plans to achieve process leadership - it's the culmination of the company's five-nodes-in-four-years strategy."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306607/intel-presents-a-refreshed-xeon-cpu-roadmap-for-2023-2025
