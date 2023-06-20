Intel PowerVia and RibbonFET nanosheet transistor to be introduced in 2024

Mr. Bluntman
Jun 25, 2007
6,787
I would let that clear for five minutes before going back in if I were you...
Backside power, indeed...
Now, I know some of you roll your eyes about Fudzilla reposts, but I'll keep the rumor/speculation heavy articles off here to fend off the torch and pitchforks...
This is about PowerVia that erek posted about here before. According to the article this is going to be a thing in shipping products next year, assuming no major delays. I've yet to look into the specifics of it but getting the power wiring to the opposite side of the silicon makes a certain kind of sense. Have data on one side, power on the other. And nanosheets are the future, dontcha know? And no, this has nothing to do with curry, sadly.
https://www.fudzilla.com/news/pc-ha...ckside-power-transistor-will-be-out-next-year
Thoughts?